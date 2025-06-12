McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

