LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $10.96 on Thursday. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $217.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $54,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,419,065.88. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,190.30. This represents a 12.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $269,273. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in LendingClub by 1,427.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 818.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

