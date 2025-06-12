Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Farrell Financial LLC

Farrell Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 10.7% of Farrell Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,405,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,034,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,128 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 858,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $277.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.41 and a one year high of $282.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.47.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.