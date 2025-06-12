Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Farrell Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2025

Farrell Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Farrell Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.