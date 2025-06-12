Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Farrell Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Farrell Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Farrell Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.