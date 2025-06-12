Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $15.61 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145,434 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $513.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

