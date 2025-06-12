First United Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First United Bank & Trust raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 233.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.4%

ET opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

