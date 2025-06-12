Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $268.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.68.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $248.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.07 and a 52 week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

