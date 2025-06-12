Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director William Dean Hansen Sells 5,994 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) Director William Dean Hansen sold 5,994 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $189,170.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,036.76. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO opened at $32.19 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $11,022,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 475.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 198,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 163,677 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 117.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 144,395 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRDO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

