apricus wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $116.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.93. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

