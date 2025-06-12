Sapient Capital LLC Takes $7.61 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vertiv by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

