Sapient Capital LLC Purchases 385 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

