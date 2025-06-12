Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 2,225,186 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 712.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225,186 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Meta Platforms worth $1,462,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.7% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 575.8% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.6% in the first quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $676.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.48.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $694.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $597.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $617.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,682 shares of company stock worth $56,014,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

