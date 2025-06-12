Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Sells 732 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $213.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.