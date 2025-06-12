Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,434,000 after purchasing an additional 172,513 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IWM opened at $213.63 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

