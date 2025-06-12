Transform Wealth LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $273.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.20 and its 200-day moving average is $266.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

