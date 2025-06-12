What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Elastic FY2026 Earnings?

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elastic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.87). Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elastic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESTC. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

Elastic Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE ESTC opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 151.35 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $123.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $601,243.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,032,233.54. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $513,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,413 shares of company stock worth $4,720,774 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,352,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,607,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in Elastic by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,842 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,429,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,820,000 after purchasing an additional 462,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Elastic by 5,437.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,288,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after buying an additional 45,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

