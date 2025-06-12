Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 440 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $360.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $358.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

