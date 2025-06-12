iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 4.2% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

