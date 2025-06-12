Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $532.41 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $488.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.45.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

