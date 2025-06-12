Kelly Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kelly Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $173.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

