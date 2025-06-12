Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6207 dividend. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

