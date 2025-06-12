SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 212 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $865,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 8,730.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter.

Weis Markets Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $74.51 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $90.23. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

