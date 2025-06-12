GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. GitLab had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.740-0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.17 EPS.

GitLab Stock Down 10.6%

GTLB stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,329.20. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $8,001,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,832,616.36. This trade represents a 23.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574 over the last 90 days. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GitLab stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTLB Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.68.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

