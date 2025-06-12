Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 35,000 Shares of Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,825,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 87.94% of Touchstone Securitized Income ETF worth $100,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Touchstone Securitized Income ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Touchstone Securitized Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Touchstone Securitized Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Touchstone Securitized Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Touchstone Securitized Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

TSEC stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Touchstone Securitized Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (TSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of securitized fixed income securities. The fund may tilt towards short-term, investment grade paper but the portfolio managers are not held to those requirements.

