3,290 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 267.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The firm had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $271,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,246.07. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Benchmark cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

