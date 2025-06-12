Sterling Financial Group Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,074,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

