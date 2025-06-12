Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,250 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.44% of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF worth $56,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 84,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $758,000.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TUSI stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

