Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in May

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SOAGY opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

