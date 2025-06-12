Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in May

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SOAGY opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $58.99.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
