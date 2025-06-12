Celine Boston Sells 5,000 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total value of C$63,750.00.

PSI stock opened at C$13.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.85. Pason Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.43 and a 1-year high of C$18.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSI. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

