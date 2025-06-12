Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,572 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,219,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,692,191,000 after buying an additional 642,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,214,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,579,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,122,922,000 after acquiring an additional 688,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,502,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,123,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,055,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $916,037,000 after purchasing an additional 750,500 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

