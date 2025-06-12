Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) is Ballew Advisors Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for 5.7% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,888,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,156 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,610,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,003.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,104 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,763,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,362 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

