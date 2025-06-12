Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Ned S. Holmes Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $42,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,074. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of PB stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on PB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

