HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Short Interest Update

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STLY opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 0.36. HG has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. HG had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

