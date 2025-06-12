IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) is Asset Value Investors Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Asset Value Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,011,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the quarter. IAC comprises approximately 27.0% of Asset Value Investors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asset Value Investors Ltd’s holdings in IAC were worth $46,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of IAC by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 1,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in IAC by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in IAC by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.23. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

IAC Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

