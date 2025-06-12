Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 16,201 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned 0.10% of PagSeguro Digital worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $329,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6,792.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 6.3%

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.10 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.45 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.48%.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

