Bradyco Inc. Has $634,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bradyco Inc. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Bradyco Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Paychex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Paychex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $154.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

