United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $328.40, but opened at $289.00. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $277.26, with a volume of 693,853 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,353.66. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.08.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.54 and a 200 day moving average of $332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $151,764,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,170,000 after acquiring an additional 393,777 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $101,354,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $83,533,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

