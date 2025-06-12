Deborah Stewart Sells 15,457 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) CAO Deborah Stewart sold 15,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $85,940.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 285,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,801.76. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 3.5%

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVAH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.