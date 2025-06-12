Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Samir (Sam) Hallab Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) insider Samir (Sam) Hallab acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.71 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of A$72,810.00 ($47,279.22).

Samir (Sam) Hallab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Samir (Sam) Hallab purchased 1,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.67 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of A$9,671.00 ($6,279.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $276.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Fiducian Group Company Profile

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

