FMB Wealth Management Purchases 1,679 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

FMB Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of FMB Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.