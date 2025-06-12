apricus wealth LLC Acquires 3,165 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 2.3% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.