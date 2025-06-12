Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Gerald Laderman Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Laderman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,562.40. This represents a 13.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kemper

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Kemper by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,730 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,661,000 after buying an additional 374,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 83.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 730,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after buying an additional 331,770 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 673.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 262,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after buying an additional 228,707 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

