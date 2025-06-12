Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Gerald Laderman Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Laderman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,562.40. This represents a 13.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of KMPR opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Kemper by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,730 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,661,000 after buying an additional 374,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 83.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 730,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after buying an additional 331,770 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 673.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 262,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after buying an additional 228,707 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
