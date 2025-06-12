Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $30,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.46.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $120.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

