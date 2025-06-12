Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $28.29 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.05% of CSX worth $28,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 83,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.32 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.