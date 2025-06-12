Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes $3.91 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of American International Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 569.5% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

American International Group Stock Down 0.0%

AIG stock opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

