Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 332.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,149 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 411,269 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $773,016,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,931,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,715,000 after buying an additional 8,617,662 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,660,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,097,000 after buying an additional 7,558,488 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 39,176,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,926,000 after buying an additional 7,484,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,034,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,480 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE DB opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

