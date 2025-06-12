Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by David Wealth Management LLC

David Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 13.9% of David Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. David Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. FMB Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 563,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,438,000 after buying an additional 142,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 240,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.