Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.53.

NYSE:GPK opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

