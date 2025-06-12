BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BESIY. HSBC raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

Shares of BESIY stock opened at $130.56 on Tuesday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 39.31%. On average, research analysts expect that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $2.0024 per share. This is a boost from BE Semiconductor Industries’s previous dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.83%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

