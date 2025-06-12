Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 11th

Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, NetEase, Pool, and MGM Resorts International are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies operating in the recreational and entertainment sectors—such as hotels, resorts, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos, sports franchises and fitness chains. Because these businesses depend on consumers’ discretionary spending, leisure stocks tend to rise in favorable economic conditions and fall when households cut back on travel and entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,647. NetEase has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $133.70. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $303.13. 188,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Pool has a 12 month low of $284.28 and a 12 month high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,063. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Read More